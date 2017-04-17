You are here

Home > Technology

China tech giant's American dream awakes to harsh reality

LeEco's bid to buy US big-screen TV brand Vizio fails to go through; it is also grappling with financial problems
Monday, April 17, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170417_CPLEECO17_2841917.jpg
LeEco founder Jia Yueting with Nick Sampson, senior vice-president of product R&D and engineering at Faraday Future. The electric car venture faces lawsuits from contractors who say they haven't been paid.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Beijing

AN ambitious Chinese technology giant with a French-sounding name burst into the US last year with dreams of disruption. Called LeEco, it offered to buy Vizio, one of the biggest names in American big-screen televisions, for US$2 billion.

Its founder backed an American

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening