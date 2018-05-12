You are here

Home > Technology

China's ZTE paid over US$2.3b to US exporters last year: source

Sat, May 12, 2018 - 10:10 AM

2018-04-23T060221Z_1322779610_RC1151EFD210_RTRMADP_3_USA-CHINA-ZTE.JPG
Chinese technology company ZTE Corp, which this month suspended its main operations after a US Commerce Department ban on American supplies to its business, paid over US$2.3 billion to 211 US exporters in 2017, a senior ZTE official said on Friday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Chinese technology company ZTE Corp, which this month suspended its main operations after a US Commerce Department ban on American supplies to its business, paid over US$2.3 billion to 211 US exporters in 2017, a senior ZTE official said on Friday.

ZTE paid over US$100 million each to Qualcomm Inc, Broadcom Inc, Intel Corp and Texas Instruments, the official said.

As one of the world's largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on US companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components.

The extent of the impact of the Commerce Department ban on US suppliers was noted by the ZTE official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, as Chinese and US government officials discuss a Washington visit next week by China's top economic official.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In March last year ZTE paid nearly US$900 million in penalties for exporting US technology to Iran and North Korea in violation of sanctions.

In April this year, the Commerce Department found ZTE had violated the terms of last year's settlement and banned US companies from providing exports to ZTE for seven years. As a result, ZTE suspended its main operating activities earlier this month.

The Commerce Department ban on US suppliers exporting goods to the Chinese network equipment and handset maker was discussed when a delegation led by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with Chinese officials in Beijing last week.

China requested that President Donald Trump back off his threat of tariffs on Chinese imports, treat Chinese investments equally under US security reviews, and reassess the ban on ZTE.

A May 1 formal request by ZTE to the US Commerce Department for an immediate stay of the April 15 ban went unheeded, according to a person familiar with the matter. The order was causing "irreparable harm" to the company and partners, as well as millions of consumers, including those who own its phones and major network operators, the person said.

American companies are estimated to provide 25 per cent to 30 per cent of the components used in ZTE's equipment, which includes smartphones and gear to build telecommunications networks, analysts noted.

The US ban prevents ZTE from using some Qualcomm processors and Android devices with Google Mobile Services software, according to analysts.

ZTE paid over US$100 million each to other US suppliers in 2017 including chip makers Xilinx Inc and optical component company Acacia Communications and memory chip maker Sandisk, the ZTE official said.

Intel, Broadcom and Qualcomm declined to comment.

Qualcomm last month said it expected lost sales to ZTE to lower its earnings by 3 cents per share in the current quarter.

ZTE is not among Qualcomm's publicly disclosed largest customers, which include Apple Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Chinese smartphone makers Oppo and Vivo.

None of the other companies could immediately be reached for comment.

The ban also hurts ZTE's ability to provide services, such as repairs to infrastructure, to customers in other countries and regions in which it operates. ZTE provides services for 100 million users in India, 300 million users in Indonesia, and 29 million users in Italy, the official said.

ZTE's failure to comply with the 2017 Commerce Department settlement included not reprimanding or cutting bonuses to 35 employees tied to the wrongdoing, and making false statements, the Commerce Department previously found.

ZTE self-reported the discipline issue and corrected the mistakes, the ZTE official said, adding that the failure was not part of the same misconduct that led to last year's guilty plea.

The official said the recent ban was a grossly disproportionate penalty that ignored the strides ZTE had made towards complying with US laws.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is expected to resume trade talks with the Trump administration this week, after discussions in Beijing last week yielded no agreement on a long list of US trade demands.

REUTERS

Technology

Nasa plans to send mini-helicopter to Mars

SpaceX launches new rocket primed for future crewed missions

Alexa and Siri can hear hidden commands. You can't

Pink pandas come bearing food

Jack Ma's Ant said to snag Carlyle for US$10b funding

Four Singapore startups complete Telstra-backed accelerator programme

Editor's Choice

May 12, 2018
Real Estate

Prime districts enter the collective sales fray in 2018

BT_20180512_HHBRUNCH12FINAL_3433491-1.jpg
May 12, 2018
Brunch

Keeping things shipshape

May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SingPost back in the black in Q4 on absence of impairment fees

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir
5 China's President Xi Jinping may also travel to Singapore when Trump meets Kim: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180512_CSP12_3433917.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

New compulsory training and proficiency test for corporate service providers starts on Nov 15

BT_20180512_ANWAR2_3433995.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says King willing to grant full pardon for Anwar

BT_20180512_JAHENG12_3433855.jpg
May 12, 2018
Government & Economy

See tech disruption as enabling, rather than taking away jobs: Heng

BT_20180512_KYSPH124L7E_3433892.jpg
May 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

SPH appoints chief tech officer, chief product officer to drive digital media push

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening