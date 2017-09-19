You are here

Cisco inks MOU with ST Electronics to provide cybersecurity services

Tue, Sep 19, 2017 - 3:13 PM
CISCO has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) on a collaboration to provide managed detection and response security services (MDRSS) to the Singapore government agencies and enterprises, the company said on Tuesday.

The ST Electronics-Cisco MDRSS is an integration of Cisco's security solutions - active threat analytics (ATA) and managed detection and response (MDR) - with ST Electronics' managed security services (MSS).

Together, this integrated platform will deliver full-time, proactive, systematic threat monitoring and management for ST Electronics customers.

Tay Bee Kheng, Cisco country manager of Singapore and Brunei, said cybersecurity is and will continue to be critical to the success and growth of smart, digital cities.

He said: "To truly embrace the Smart Nation vision, Singapore needs to improve real-time threat detection and incident response capabilities in an increasingly complex and sophisticated digital landscape."

Today, where machine-based intelligence operation co-exists with human-operated systems, it is imperative that cybersecurity infrastructure is vigilant, proactive and able to learn and manage threats in real time, he noted.

"The nation's cybersecurity development is being hindered by a shortage of cybersecurity professionals.

"To that end we are working with ST Electronics on a platform to provide the necessary expertise, manpower and capabilities to train and ensure the appropriate level of expertise and domain knowledge to maintain a strong security posture for Singapore's digital economy," said Mr Tay.

