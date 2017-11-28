You are here

Home > Technology

Cyber Monday showdown: Wal-Mart closes in on Amazon in online price war

It has shrunk price gap to just 0.3% more on average, down from 3%; the lower prices are consistent as well
Tue, Nov 28, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171128_KELWALMART28_3196035.jpg
Walmart will need to fork out around US$6 billion over several years to maintain price parity with Amazon and take on other retailers, analysts say. The move has eroded profitability, but the company is cash-rich and diverting the spending from the opening of new stores.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

San Francisco

WAL-MART Stores Inc is within striking distance of matching Amazon.com Inc's online prices for the first time, a key milestone in its effort to regain the "low price leader" title.

Wal-Mart has aggressively invested in making its prices more competitive against brick-

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

greateastern.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Companies & Markets

Great Eastern in dire need of fightback plan

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

Most Read

1 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
2 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
3 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Bitcoin now gunning for US$10,000 as cryptocurrency mania intensifiess
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171128_JLMAS28_3196300.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

MAS steers debate on ethics of AI, Big Data; kicks off industry consult

BT_20171128_NRAGUNG28M1J2_3196308.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Hundreds of Bali flights cancelled as volcano rumbles

BT_20171128_YYUOB28_3196230.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Banking & Finance

UOB fights change with skills upgrade for 900 customer-facing staff

workers28.jpg
Nov 28, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's civil servants to get biggest bonus in four years

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening