DBS, IMDA to create first fintech training programme under TeSA initiative

DBS Bank and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have collaborated to create the first fintech training programme under the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative.

The programme, which will train over 85 young professionals, will groom them to be skilled in agile development, DevOps, information security and data analytics for the financial services sector.

DBS is the first bank to partner IMDA under TeSA's Company Led Training (CLT) programme, the bank said in a release on Friday.

This collaboration comprises the launch of the new DBS Skills Enhancement and Education (SEED) Programme[1]; and the ongoing DBS Business Analytics Graduate Immersion Programme (BAGIP), it noted.

Angeline Poh, assistant chief executive of industry development at IMDA, said: [3]"The digitalisation of our economy brings about opportunities for the creation and delivery of new products and services.

"By deepening digital capabilities, banks and financial institutions here will be better-positioned to capitalise on such opportunities to grow their businesses."

James Loo, executive director of group human resources at DBS Bank, said: "Banks of tomorrow will look very different from the ones today. In order for Singapore to maintain its competitive edge as a leading Asian financial hub, it is crucial that we focus on building a strong talent pool with the right technology and innovation skillsets.

"Partnering with IMDA to create these training programmes will present a valuable opportunity for the next generation of passionate digital bankers, as well as build a strong Singapore core of fintech professionals."