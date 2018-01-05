Didi Chuxing buys control of Brazil's 99

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Brasilia
CHINA'S ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing has agreed to acquire control of Brazil's 99, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday, potentially creating a formidable rival to Uber in Latin America's largest economy.
The companies did not disclose the stake acquired nor
