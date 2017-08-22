Digital giants in royal rumble over TV turf

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
New York
APPLE has more than US$1 billion budgeted for original programming; Facebook wants its own version of Scandal; and Google is ready to spend up to US$3 million per episode on a drama.
The three digital giants have signalled to Hollywood that they are serious about entering
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal