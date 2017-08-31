Drones, planes banned in area hit by Harvey to avert risks to rescue work

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Washington
US AVIATION regulators imposed a prohibition on hobbyist drones and other civilian aircraft flying in the area affected by tropical storm Harvey after concerns were raised about potential interference of rescue efforts.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal