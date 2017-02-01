You are here
Dropbox targets deep-pocketed businesses to increase revenue
Facing stiff competition, it unveils two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools
San Francisco
A DECADE after its founding as a file-sharing business, Dropbox Inc is trying to become a new kind of company.
On Monday, the highly valued digital storage firm unveiled two new products - file synch and content collaboration tools - as part of a years-long effort to
