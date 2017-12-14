You are here

Home > Technology

D.Telekom, EWE to invest 2b euros in German fibre buildout

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 11:21 PM

[BERLIN] Deutsche Telekom is partnering with EWE AG to invest 2 billion euros (S$3.18 billion) in building out a superfast glass-fibre broadband network in northwestern Germany, the companies said on Wednesday.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, has been slow to upgrade its internet infrastructure and lags behind many other developed countries in terms of its households' access to a fast glass-fibre connection.

Deutsche Telekom and EWE plan to set up a 50-50 joint venture, under a memorandum of understanding, that would connect more than a million households in the states of Lower Saxony, North-Rhine Westphalia and Bremen over the next decade.

Pending cartel office approval, the venture would start its operations in mid-2018, the companies said in a joint statement.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Through cooperation we can make the buildout of glass fibre much more economic," said Deutsche Telekom Chief Executive Tim Hoettges, adding that the regional network would be open to third-party providers.

According to research by the Bertelsmann Foundation only 7 per cent of Germany's 40 million households has access to a fast glass-fibre connection.

That compares with 73 per cent in Estonia and 53 per cent in Spain. Germany ranks 28th out of 32 countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development's league table of access to fast internet.

Germany's powerful engineering industry has blamed Telekom's reliance on 'vectoring' - or tweaking old copper-wire connections to increase data transmission speeds - that it views as a poor alternative to glass fibre and a threat to its export competitiveness.

Germany has yet to settle on a regulatory regime for glass fibre, creating a dynamic competitive environment in which telecoms, glass fibre specialists, utilities and municipalities are forging alliances.

Telekom argues the market should not be regulated at all.

"This framework is a precondition for the implementation of this joint project, and to that end we are in contact with the Federal Network Agency," Mr Hoettges said.

The agency has said it would adopt a light-touch regime for glass fibre.

Wednesday's agreement marks the culmination of talks that EWE had disclosed back in January, and intensifies competition with rivals including British-based Vodafone, which is also ramping up its investments in Germany.

Germany's political leaders want to realise the vision of a so-called "Gigabit society" by the middle of next decade, in which every household in the country has a high-speed internet connection.

Glass fibre will be vital to the operation of fifth-generation mobile services due to be launched from 2020 onwards, supporting new technologies such as driverless cars and "smart" home appliances.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Norway first country to switch off FM radio

YCH's SCAngels, SGInnovate give Singapore deep tech startups a leg-up

Google opens AI centre in China as competition heats up

HP unveils Apac-Japan campus, smart manufacturing research centre in Singapore

Shark-spotting drones on patrol at Australian beaches

Facebook to pay taxes locally, instead of through Ireland

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening