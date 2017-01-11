You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook hit with stolen VR technology claims

ZeniMax alleges star employee recruited by Oculus purloined its intellectual property
Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 05:50

BT_20170111_DNVR11_2684475.jpg
Facebook and Oculus executives deny any wrongdoing in the court case over the Oculus Rift and say it's ZeniMax that's spinning revisionist history.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Dallas

FACEBOOK Inc bet early on virtual reality, buying Oculus VR 21/2 years ago to get its groundbreaking headset. Now it's fighting claims that the Oculus Rift was built with stolen technology and promoted with a false origin story about a young entrepreneur tinkering in his parents'

Most Read

1 GLP confirms talks on possible sale
2 SLA buys back Raffles Country Club site to make way for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail
3 Financial firms in Singapore must now establish tax residency status of customers: Iras
4 Singapore prosecutors charge 5th person in 1MDB probe
5 Car COE premiums rise
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening