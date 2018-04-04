You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook removes more accounts tied to Russian 'troll factory'

Wed, Apr 04, 2018 - 10:58 AM

FILES-BRITAIN-US-POLITICS-INTERNET-FACEBOOK-161041.jpg
Facebook said on Tuesday that it had found and removed more than 270 accounts and pages controlled by Russia's Internet Research Agency, the so-called troll factory that became notorious for posting fraudulent and divisive material on the platform during the 2016 presidential election.
PHOTO: AFP

[WASHINGTON] Facebook said on Tuesday that it had found and removed more than 270 accounts and pages controlled by Russia's Internet Research Agency, the so-called troll factory that became notorious for posting fraudulent and divisive material on the platform during the 2016 presidential election.

The company said most of the accounts and pages were in Russian and aimed at users in Russia and neighbouring or nearby countries, including Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. The company did not claim the new accounts and pages had violated the company's policies, but it said they had been taken down because of the Internet Research Agency's (IRA) past fraud.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive, told Reuters that the Russian company, which operates under several names, "has repeatedly acted to deceive people and manipulate people around the world, and we don't want them on Facebook anywhere".

In a blog post, Facebook's chief security officer, Alex Stamos, said that "uncovering this activity took months of work by our team". He said the company had taken down 70 accounts and 138 pages on Facebook and 65 accounts on Instagram, which Facebook owns.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We removed this latest set of pages and accounts solely because they were controlled by the IRA - not based on the content," Mr Stamos wrote. "This included commentary on domestic and international political issues, the promotion of Russian culture and tourism as well as debate on more everyday issues."

He said that more than one million people had followed the Facebook pages and that 493,000 had followed the Instagram accounts. He said the company would update a tool on its help centre to allow Facebook and Instagram users to find out whether they had followed the pages and users.

The company also removed US$167,000 worth of ads purchased by the Russian-controlled pages since 2015, Mr Stamos said.

The Internet Research Agency came to widespread attention with a profile in The New York Times Magazine in 2015 describing how its paid trolls, working in St Petersburg, posted false stories and inflammatory comments on various sites across the Internet.

In September, Facebook disclosed that it had discovered and taken down several hundreds fraudulent profiles and pages, most of them praising Donald Trump, denigrating Hillary Clinton or simply spreading inflammatory memes and comments on such divisive issues as race, immigration and guns.

In February, Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating Russian interference in the election, indicted 13 Russians associated with the Internet Research Agency, including Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman with Kremlin ties who the indictment said controlled the Internet Research Agency and related businesses.

None of those Russians have been arrested, and Russia is not expected to extradite any of them to the United States. But the indictments were widely viewed as Mr Mueller's effort to establish that crimes had been committed in the Russian interference, which Trump has frequently derided as a "hoax". The Internet Research Agency and similar operations with ties to Russian government officials have carried out influence operations not only in the United States, but also in Russia and many other countries in Eastern and Western Europe. The campaigns have generally reflected Kremlin political goals, attacking critics of Russia inside and outside the country.

Facebook also released in the blog post on Tuesday several examples of the material it had taken down, including a photo of Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, offering a toast; scantily clad sunbathers in snowy Siberia; and tourist shots of St Petersburg. The company said it would make more material public.

Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said he was pleased that Facebook had made its actions public. He said the report "demonstrates that activity linked to the IRA has continued on social media platforms and did not cease when their activities were exposed last year."

NYTIMES

Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

Tencent-backed Meituan near deal for bike-sharing firm Mobike: source

Nasa hires Lockheed Martin to build quiet, supersonic plane

Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally

YouTube campus shooting ends with suspect dead, three hurt

Editor's Choice

LZW_7428_edited.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Corporate governance progress flatlines for Singapore companies

BT_20180404_JQGRAB4_3378678.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Grab makes play for startups to expand foothold in S-E Asia

BT_20180404_MRVEREDUS4__3378717.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Government & Economy

Temasek-backed Accuron divests Singapore's Veredus Labs to Japan's Sekisui Chemical

Most Read

1 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
2 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
3 Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017
4 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
5 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

micron tech.jpg
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Micron breaks ground on new flash memory fabrication plant in Singapore

An artist's rendering of the new S$100 million hub located at International Business Park.gif
Apr 4, 2018
Technology

Germany's TÜV SÜD breaks ground on S$100m hub at International Business Park

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Share buybacks on SGX rise to 30-month high in March

Apr 4, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS downgrades PACC Offshore to 'hold'; lowers 12-month target price to S$0.32

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening