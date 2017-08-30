Facebook to reject ads from pages touting 'fake news'

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
San Francisco
FACEBOOK on Monday said that pages that make a habit of linking to bogus news stories will no longer be able to advertise at the world's leading online social network.
The move is the latest shot fired by Facebook in its war against 'fake news' used to deceive instead
