You are here

Home > Technology

Facebook, Twitter face deadline in Brexit fake news probe

Sat, Dec 30, 2017 - 2:01 PM

fbtwitter30.jpg
Social media giants Facebook and Twitter are facing a deadline in Britain to cooperate with an inquiry into so-called fake news in the Brexit referendum campaign, a parliamentary committee chairman said Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Social media giants Facebook and Twitter are facing a deadline in Britain to cooperate with an inquiry into so-called fake news in the Brexit referendum campaign, a parliamentary committee chairman said Friday.

The companies have been given until January 18 to share information requested by British lawmakers probing suspected Russian interference around the vote, according to Damian Collins, chair of the Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee.

He told AFP both his committee and the Government would review what action could be taken if the tech titans fail to comply.

"It's been over a month since we made the request to Facebook for this information and we need to see some action," Mr Collins said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"They have ignored our requests... for information on any activity relating to fake accounts and in fact only responded in relation to accounts set up in the USA but not set up here."

He added: "We have had similar issues with Twitter and we have gone back to them and asked them for deeper investigations." The Conservative Party member of parliament said the committee had been clear in its requests to the companies, as it examines influence exerted during the 2016 referendum on Britain leaving the European Union.

"We want to know what links there are between fake accounts set up here and Russian agencies," he said.

"They have not answered our questions." Mr Collins added it was "simply not credible" for Facebook to continue profiting from advertising while stonewalling his inquiry.

The company had shown itself capable of acting, such as during the French presidential election when it removed 35,000 accounts, he said.

"They are best placed to do their own investigating as they know the characteristics of their accounts holders and what payments have been made from Russian agencies and what acocunts they relate to," Mr Collins added.

Facebook and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

The EU is also looking into whether the social media companies have done enough to prevent misinformation peddling on their platforms.

It launched a public consultation on the phenomenon in November, the first step in a process that could see the promotion of bogus news stories made illegal in Europe.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

BT_20171230_VICUBE30_3241874.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Cubicle Files
Life & Culture

A year of beer, fear and tears

Most Read

1 Bitcoin price resumes slide after biggest rally in two weeks
2 Ex-Keppel lawyer secretly cooperated with US in bribery probe: documents
3 Keppel acts against employees involved in unit's Brazil bribery case
4 Hillview Rise, Sengkang Central private housing sites up for tender
5 Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Lum Chang, Keppel, Best World International
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171230_NEWBRUNCHCOVER_3241836.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Brunch

The other side of the economy

bp_keppel_291217_14.jpg
Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M imposes US$8.9m financial sanctions on 12 former and current employees

Dec 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vietnam set to lead strong M&A activity

m882444.JPG
Dec 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore's November bank lending up 0.6%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening