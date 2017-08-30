Facebook whiz kid leaving to join Google

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
San Francisco
FACEBOOK Inc hired Michael Sayman for an internship when he was 17 years old, and gave him a full-time engineering job at 18.
Now, the wunderkind is leaving for Alphabet Inc's Google. He turned 21 last week.
At Facebook, Mr Sayman was a product manager who
