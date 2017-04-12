You are here

Fibre service interruption in Jurong West resolved

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 22:03
@AnitaGabrielBT

Netlink Trust has confirmed that the fibre service interruption affecting the vicinity of Jurong West was resolved around 9pm on Wednesday.
PHOTO: NETLINK TRUST

In a statement, the fibre network operator said the service interruption was due to a cable cut caused by a third party contractor, not engaged by NetLink Trust, which was carrying out sheet piling works at Block 218D Boon Lay Avenue.

The cable damage had disrupted services such as broadband, fixed phone lines and some TV services to some 3,500 end-users in the affected area since 4.30pm on Tuesday.

NetLink Trust said that the fibre cables were progressively restored although progress was hampered by poor site conditions and heavy rain overnight.

