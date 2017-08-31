You are here

Home > Technology

France seeks 600m euros in taxes from Microsoft: report

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 07:22

[PARIS] France's tax authority is seeking 600 million euros (S$971 million) from Microsoft's local subsidiary for billing French customers from Ireland, the weekly L'Express reported on Wednesday.

The magazine reported that the bills concerned internet advertising and keywords for internet searches.

Despite a considerable presence in France, Microsoft paid only 32.2 million euros in corporate tax there last year, according to L'Express.

The French tax authority declined to comment, citing its policy to not discuss individual cases.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The US firm said only that it "acts in accordance with the laws and regulations in all the countries in which it operates, working in close cooperation with local tax authorities to ensure complete compliance with local laws."

The 600 million euro figure is the second-largest amount France has sought in unpaid taxes from a high-tech multinational, after 1.1 billion euros recently sought from Google.

That case was similar as it concerned the billing of French clients via Ireland, which meant France did not collect revenue on the transactions.

However, in July a French court ruled in favour of Google in that case, considering that Google France didn't have a stable presence in the country and was only helping the Irish unit.

France's tax authority is appealing the ruling, but the government doesn't exclude a settlement.

US tech giants - including also Amazon, Apple and Facebook - have come under criticism for their tax optimisation policies, in particular using low-tax Ireland as their European headquarters and routing transactions through the country.

French President Emmanuel Macron campaigned on requiring internet firms to pay taxes to France on the business they conduct in the country.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

Most Read

1 Sing dollar surges after Jackson Hole; local interest rates gain too
2 Singapore dollar surges against US dollar as central bankers keep mum on policy
3 Amber Park up for collective sale for at least S$768m
4 LTA frees up land meant for Singapore Underground Road System
5 StarHub unveils 'mesh network' Google WiFi
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170831_JLUBS_3064078.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

'Relax': Nobel Laureate's advice to Singaporeans anxious about jobs

BT_20170831_YCGRAB31_3063965.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Transport

Toyota unit invests in Grab to power big data push

BT_20170831_UWELECTION31_3063932.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Government & Economy

Three applications already in the bag

m1.jpg
Aug 31, 2017
Companies & Markets

M1, StarHub offer unlimited-data mobile plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening