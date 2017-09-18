You are here
Funding talks at Uber, Lyft throw up tangle of alliances
Potential deals between Uber and SoftBank and between Lyft and Alphabet could make for strange bedfellows
San Francisco
THE only thing changing faster than who is winning the race in the cutthroat world of ride hailing are the shifting behind-the-scenes allegiances between those companies and investors.
At the moment, Uber, the ride-hailing behemoth, is nearing a deal to receive
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg