GE shifts strategy, financial targets as it goes digital

New York
GENERAL Electric (GE) wants its industrial software business to cut costs and lift profits next year under new chief executive John Flannery, and is considering expanded partnerships and the possible sale of some equity in the unit, according to people familiar with the business
