You are here
STARTUPS
GlobalTix to grow Asia tourism via e-ticketing, big data
Co-founders of the startup, which has raised US$2.2m in Series A funding, plan to expand it to the rest of Asia
Singapore
A HOMEGROWN startup wants to draw on big data to make sense of and grow tourism in Asia - and has raised US$2.2 million in Series A funding to do that.
GlobalTix, co-founded by brothers Chan Chee Chong (who is chief executive officer, CEO) and Chan Chee Kong (chief
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg