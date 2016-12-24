You are here

STARTUPS

GlobalTix to grow Asia tourism via e-ticketing, big data

Co-founders of the startup, which has raised US$2.2m in Series A funding, plan to expand it to the rest of Asia
Saturday, December 24, 2016 - 05:50
by
CEO Mr Chan (left) says: "With the GlobalTix system, administrative and billing data can also be reconciled in real time." According to COO Mr Chan (right): "There is no attraction too small for us."

Singapore

A HOMEGROWN startup wants to draw on big data to make sense of and grow tourism in Asia - and has raised US$2.2 million in Series A funding to do that.

GlobalTix, co-founded by brothers Chan Chee Chong (who is chief executive officer, CEO) and Chan Chee Kong (chief

