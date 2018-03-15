You are here

Home > Technology

Google, Apple face EU law on business practices

Thu, Mar 15, 2018 - 6:53 AM

2018-03-14T205851Z_484929728_RC1FB4877060_RTRMADP_3_EU-TECH-LAW.JPG
Online platforms such as Google, Apple and Amazon face new European Union rules on their commercial practices with smaller businesses that use their services, as Brussels seeks to curtail their huge market power.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Online platforms such as Google, Apple and Amazon face new European Union rules on their commercial practices with smaller businesses that use their services, as Brussels seeks to curtail their huge market power.

The European Commission is drafting a new regulation specifically targeting online platforms such as e-commerce sites, app stores and search engines that will require the companies to be more transparent about how they rank search results and why they delist some services.

The proposal seeks to address potentially harmful trading practices by online platforms and a lack of effective redress mechanisms for smaller businesses that use them to reach consumers.

"Online intermediation services can hold superior bargaining power over their business users, enabling them to behave unilaterally in a way that is capable of harming the businesses using them," the draft regulation, seen by Reuters, says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Tech companies have faced significant regulatory pressure from Brussels, be it over their handling of swathes of user data, how much they pay in taxes or the proliferation of extremist content on social media.

The proposal was initially meant to exclude search engines such as Alphabet Inc's Google and Microsoft's Bing, but these will now be included given the impact a business's ranking in search results can have on its revenues.

The EU's antitrust chief in June hit Google with a record 2.42 billion euro (S$3.9 billion) fine for favouring its own shopping service over those of rivals.

Under the proposal, operators of search engines, app stores as well as e-commerce sites such as eBay will have to specify upfront the "most important parameters determining ranking", such as "specific signals incorporated into algorithms" and adjustment or demotion mechanisms.

The proposal will not force companies to disclose their algorithms but just provide descriptions at a general level explaining "how and to what extent the relevant ranking mechanism takes account of the quality of the products and services offered".

Online platforms will also have to implement a notice period of at least 15 days for changes to their terms and conditions as well as provide businesses with an "individualised" description of the reasons for which they have been de-listed or suspended - for example from Apple's App Store or Google Play.

Where companies have their own services competing with other businesses on their platforms - for example Google's own comparison shopping service in Google search results - their terms and conditions will have to include a description of any preferential treatment they give to their own service including access to consumer data and ranking.

The proposal is expected to be published in April, after which it will have to be agreed by national governments and the European Parliament.

REUTERS

Technology

A tale of blood, fraud and money in Theranos CEO's fall from grace

Some Americans 'constantly' on internet, others remain offline

Uber puzzles industry with carpool launch

OCBC sets up in-house AI unit with initial investment of S$10m over 3 years

Broadcom to end Qualcomm bid; keeps plan to move to US

Robot rides are going to deliver pizza and parcels before they transport people

Editor's Choice

m882444.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Banks commit to reskill, redeploy staff amid tech changes

Mar 15, 2018
Real Estate

IOI Properties removes HK Land as partner for prime CBD project

cs-generic-Budget2018-26.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Global trade war biggest risk for Singapore, say economists

Most Read

1 Grab Financial could disrupt banking sector
2 3 biggest property agencies band together to form online platform for agents, consumers
3 Singapore tops global smart city performance ranking in 2017: study
4 Singapore condo resale prices up 1.9% in February, units sold jump 11.3%: SRX Property
5 Graduate under-employment rises as more take to the gig economy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

cs-generic-Budget2018-27.jpg
Mar 15, 2018
SME

Singapore small businesses more upbeat about prospects this year: CPA Australia

Mar 15, 2018
Stocks

Singapore shares enter afternoon session lower on Thursday; STI at 3,520.87, down 0.5% on day

Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Case partners Carousell to improve consumer protection in online market for used cars

2018-03-15T000842Z_1570398818_RC1AC90B1590_RTRMADP_3_AMAZON-COM-RATINGS.JPG
Mar 15, 2018
Consumer

Regulators raid Amazon Japan on suspicion of anti-trust violation

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening