You are here

Home > Technology

Google chief sings China's praises in AI, pledges bigger team

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180327_SMLGOOG27JRNH_3367191.jpg
To illustrate China's growing prowess, Google CEO Sundar Pichai pointed to podcast service Cast Box as an example of local apps that are gaining international popularity.
PHOTO: REUTERS

San Francisco

SUNDAR Pichai, chief executive officer of Google, expects China to play a crucial role in artificial intelligence (AI) as he keeps expanding the search giant's workforce in the country, even as many of its services are blocked.

"China is already playing a big part in how AI will shape our futures," Mr Pichai said at the annual China Development Forum in Beijing. "When we build together we get to better ideas faster."

Google has invested in Chinese startups, forged a patent alliance with Tencent Holdings and is pushing its TensorFlow AI tools in the country despite key services such as search and e-mail remaining blocked.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The Mountain View, California-based company recently opened a research lab in Beijing focused on AI, a blossoming field but one at the centre of tensions between China and the US.

"We've already got a small team doing research there and look forward to expanding it," he told an audience at the conference that was attended by senior government officials and executives including Apple CEO Tim Cook.

In 2010, Google refused to censor search results with China's Internet censors later blocking access. Now Google and Facebook are among foreign giants who regularly visit in an effort to curry favour and regain access to the lucrative market.

To illustrate China's growing prowess, Mr Pichai pointed to podcast service Cast Box as an example of local apps that are gaining international popularity.

Google's lab falls under its cloud unit, and the company has suggested that it is open to entering mainland China with that business if it is allowed to. BLOOMBERG

Technology

US regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook

Twitter bans crytocurrency ads on fraud fears

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Muted debut for first fintech listing Ayondo

EY says Datapulse's haircare business 'not sustainable' on its own

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

cs-generic-Pinnacle18.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse 'committed' to good governance amid diversification plans, say directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening