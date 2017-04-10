You are here

Google offers at least 1t won to LG Display for OLED investment

Monday, April 10, 2017 - 08:42

goog.jpg
Google Inc has offered to invest at least 1 trillion won (S$1.24 billion) to help South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd boost output of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) screens for smartphones, the Electronic Times reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.
PHOTO: AFP

The paper said Google offered the investment to secure a stable supply of flexible OLED screens for its next Pixel smartphones. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's flagship Galaxy smartphones use the bendable displays, while Apple Inc is expected to start using them in at least some of its next iPhones.

LG Display declined to comment, while Google could not be immediately reached for comment.

