Google opens AI R&D centre in China as rivalry heats up

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Beijing
GOOGLE announced on Wednesday that it will open a new artificial intelligence (AI) research centre in Beijing, tapping China's talent pool in the promising technology despite the US search giant's exclusion from the country's Internet.
AI, especially machine learning, has
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo