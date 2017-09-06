Google, Xiaomi revive stalled Android One programme for India

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Bangalore
GOOGLE is teaming with China's Xiaomi Corp to resurrect its Android One smartphone programme for India, revamping a stalled effort to showcase its mobile software for users in emerging markets.
Xiaomi's Mi A1 dual-camera device goes on sale on Tuesday and will be its
