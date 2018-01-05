You are here

Home > Technology

GoPro cuts 200-300 jobs in aerial products unit: TechCrunch

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 10:52 AM

2017-10-30T054627Z_1103830970_RC139F6F9B40_RTRMADP_3_GOPRO-RESULTS.JPG
Action camera maker GoPro Inc is cutting about 200 to 300 jobs in its aerial products division this week, technology news website TechCrunch reported on Thursday.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Action camera maker GoPro Inc is cutting about 200 to 300 jobs in its aerial products division this week, technology news website TechCrunch reported on Thursday.

The job cuts are part of a bigger restructuring in the company, TechCrunch reported, citing a letter sent to impacted employees.

The employees were relieved from duties on Thursday, but will continue to be on the company's payroll until Feb 16, TechCrunch reported, citing sources.

GoPro - whose cameras are worn by surfers, skydivers and other action junkies - has been struggling in recent years as cheaper rivals emerge and smartphones feature increasingly advanced cameras.

GoPro did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

Apple to issue fix for iPhones, Macs at risk from 'Spectre' chip flaw

Zuckerberg makes 'fixing' Facebook a personal goal

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

China a good place for Singapore's tech startups, says IE Singapore

Researchers discover 2 major flaws in world's microprocessors

Didi Chuxing buys control of Brazil's 99

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
3 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

BP_CBD_050118_7.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Technology

S'pore needs to do more to remain as startups' top gateway to SE Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening