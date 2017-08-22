You are here

Home > Technology

Hackers hit Malaysian sites over Indonesia flag gaffe

Monday, August 21, 2017 - 21:54

[JAKARTA] Indonesian hackers Monday claimed responsibility for attacking more than 30 Malaysian websites following a gaffe that saw Indonesia's flag printed upside-down in a Southeast Asian Games commemorative magazine.

Malaysia's SEA Games organisers sparked outrage in Indonesia when news of the misprint came to light at Saturday's opening ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesia's flag has a red stripe above a white stripe, but it was printed with the white stripe on top, making it look like the flag of Poland.

Malaysia's foreign ministry and event organisers apologised profusely for the blunder but it was not enough to quell a wave of complaints online, with #ShameOnYouMalaysia becoming Indonesia's top trending topic on Twitter.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

A group of hackers calling themselves the ExtremeCrew ratcheted up the neighbourly tiff by defacing 33 Malaysian websites.

They posted an image of the upside-down flag in the games booklet along with the message "My national flag is not a plaything".

Dr Amirudin Abdul Wahab, chief executive of CyberSecurity Malaysia, said authorities were looking into the attacks.

"The incident is real and we are doing the investigation, monitoring and working closely with other agencies to mitigate this incident," he said in a statement.

Indonesian national police spokesman Martinus Sitompul said it was unclear the perpetrators were Indonesian.

"If they need our assistance of course we are ready to help but it's still not confirmed these hackers are even Indonesians," he told AFP.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons

Unicom shares rise in Shanghai, Hong Kong on US$11.7b sale

Tech leaders warn against 'Pandora's box' of robotic weapons

Singapore has 'natural advantage' to be a Smart Nation

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

An imposing, disruptive force

Editor's Choice

BT_20170821_UWPMLEE21_3045493.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Start life right, stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170821_LKPARKWEST21_3045324.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale

BT_20170821_JQENT21OCMB_3045275.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Technology

If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 New international school aims to cut fees by 40%
3 In the Asia-Pacific, talent shortages will bite hardest in S'pore
4 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore-Turkey FTA to come into force Oct 1, 2017: MTI

Normanton Park
Aug 21, 2017
Real Estate

Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr

Turkey FTA.jpg
Aug 21, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

shp.JPG
Aug 21, 2017
Transport

Update: US destroyer arrives at Changi Naval Base; 10 sailors still missing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening