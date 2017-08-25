Iceland takes off as island of drone deliveries

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Jerusalem
AN ISRAELI autonomous drone delivery company has started commercial operations in Reykjavik, Iceland, one of the first in the world to offer the service on demand.
Tel Aviv-based Flytrex's drones will fly more than 2.5 kilometres across a large bay that separates two
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal