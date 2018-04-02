You are here

Home > Technology

India is said to mull smartphone component levy, Reuters reports

Mon, Apr 02, 2018 - 11:36 AM

BP_PCB_020418_61.jpg
India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has mooted a proposal to impose a 10 per cent duty on imports of populated printed circuit boards, Reuters reports, citing two unidentified government officials.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW DELHI] India is said to be considering new duties on the import of a key smartphone component in a bid to promote domestic manufacturing in the world's fastest-growing smartphone market.

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has mooted a proposal to impose a 10 per cent duty on imports of populated printed circuit boards, Reuters reports, citing two unidentified government officials. A PCB is a bed for key components such as processors, memory and wireless chip sets that are the heart of an electronic device.

The duty could be imposed in days if the finance ministry clears the recommendation, making populated PCB imports expensive and forcing companies to assemble components locally, according to the report.

Bloomberg News could not reach senior officials at the electronics & information technology, commerce or finance ministries for comment on Sunday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing companies to establish more manufacturing operations through his "Make in India" program. Higher duties may push Apple Inc. to expand its manufacturing and assembly capabilities in the country and give it an edge over its rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co. and Xiaomi Corp.

In February, India's government raised custom duties on imported mobile phones to boost local production of components. Apple has been seeking to expand its presence in India and has negotiated with the government for lower tariffs on certain components.

BLOOMBERG

Technology

Defunct Chinese space lab plunges back to Earth over Pacific

China says space station to re-enter atmosphere off Brazil coast

Singapore 'can lead growth in region's digital economy'

With paper and phones, Atlanta struggles to cope with cyber attack

Tiangong-1 space lab to become celestial fireball on Monday: China

Facebook employees in an uproar over executive's leaked memo

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

BT_20180402_LSMAYKE28_3375106.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Banking & Finance

Maybank Kim Eng aims to be top investment bank in Asean

BT_20180402_MQTSMP_3375112.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Companies & Markets

Law firm sharpening its edge in digital age

Most Read

1 From flying fighter jets to taking S'pore MMA to new heights
2 Japan Exchange Group to sell its 4.95% stake in SGX progressively over three years
3 Are Reits worth considering when rates rise?
4 Chew's Group expects crack in egg production for 1-2 weeks
5 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_020418_46.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010

BP_HDB_020418_45.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Real Estate

HDB resale prices drop 0.8% in Q1 after 0.2% decline in previous quarter: Flash estimates

BP_SGX_020418_6.jpg
Apr 2, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore has room for new derivatives exchanges

Apr 2, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Atlantic Navigation Holdings (S), ASTI Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening