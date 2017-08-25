India's crackdown on Chinese tech firms gathering pace

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Bangalore
INDIA is intensifying a crackdown on Chinese technology companies with a government official saying that security testing of China's UC Browser is being done to see if it is leaking data.
Testing on the popular browser made by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's UCWeb is under
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal