You are here

Home > Technology

It's Merkel vs Facebook in German election year

The government is upping the pressure on social media networks to curb the spread of malicious posts
Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 05:50

Berlin

WHILE celebrating the 2013 election victory that gave her a third term as German chancellor, Angela Merkel reached over a colleague's shoulder and removed a German flag from his hand. A video of that small gesture, meant to declutter an image she knew would soon rocket around the

Most Read

1 Personal computer sales fall for fifth year in a row
2 Mapletree Investments launches perpetual, first SG$ bond sale in 2017
3 Low Keng Huat makes highest bid for popular site at Perumal Road
4 Mapletree Investments sells 2017's first SGD bond
5 Property agency industry shrinks further in tepid market
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening