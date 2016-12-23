You are here

Home > Technology

Japan Display to receive US$640m in state-fund aid

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 15:45

2-40463991 - 07_11_2016 - JAPAN DISPLAY-RESULTS_.jpg
Japan Display Inc's state-backed main investor has agreed to provide 75 billion yen (S$924 million) in aid to the struggling display maker, in a publicly funded bailout to help it reduce its dependence on Apple Inc.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japan Display Inc's state-backed main investor has agreed to provide 75 billion yen (S$924 million) in aid to the struggling display maker, in a publicly funded bailout to help it reduce its dependence on Apple Inc.

The Innovation Network Corp of Japan (INCJ) will purchase 45 billion yen's worth of convertible bonds to be issued by Japan Display, Japan Display said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

INCJ, which has a 36 per cent stake in the firm, will also provide 30 billion yen in subordinated loans, the filing showed.

The funds will allow Japan Display to invest in advanced screens for cars and gaming headsets as growth in the smartphone market slows.

REUTERS

Most Read

1 Just do it? Not for small Singapore retailers selling Nike gear
2 Ex-BSI banker Yvonne Seah gets 2 weeks' jail, S$10,000 fine
3 Serrano CEO declared bankrupt
4 SGD slips; Sibor, SOR higher following Fed hike
5 Singapore releases 5 confirmed sites, 10 reserve sites for sale in 1H 2017
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening