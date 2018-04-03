You are here

Home > Technology

Japanese unicorn Mercari targets rapid US expansion

Tue, Apr 03, 2018 - 2:31 PM

2018-04-02T111601Z_247419115_RC16A4FC64A0_RTRMADP_3_MERCARI-CEO.JPG
Japanese flea market app operator Mercari Inc targets rapid expansion in the United States, its founder and chief executive told Reuters on Monday, after a recent funding round boosted its value beyond US$2 billion.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[TOKYO] Japanese flea market app operator Mercari Inc targets rapid expansion in the United States, its founder and chief executive told Reuters on Monday, after a recent funding round boosted its value beyond US$2 billion.

Mercari offers an online marketplace for individuals to trade used items primarily through a smartphone app in Japan, Britain as well as the United States, where its business is led by former Facebook Inc executive John Lagerling.

Founded in 2013, Mercari is a rare example of a Japanese unicorn - a startup with a valuation in excess of US$1 billion.

"We can't be successful globally without success in the US," Shintaro Yamada, 40, said in an interview. "If a service is accepted in the US, it tends to become universal." Mercari raised 5 billion yen (S$61.57) million last month giving it a valuation of 252 billion yen, double that of its last major funding two years ago when investors included Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co Ltd and Development Bank of Japan. It has not disclosed backers of its latest funding round.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The firm applied to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in July and is also widely expected to conduct an initial public offering this year to fund overseas expansion. Yamada declined to comment on timing.

In the United States, Mr Yamada said Mercari "has no direct competitor" concentrating exclusively on the peer-to-peer resale of everyday goods, unlike firms such as eBay Inc which is also used by businesses or Poshmark Inc which focuses on fashion.

The United States, home to tech giants such as Amazon.com Inc, has long been a challenge for Japanese internet firms.

The largest Japanese e-commerce firm, Rakuten Inc, has been relying on acquisitions for its U.S. market expansion, including the 2014 purchase of San Francisco-based rebate website operator Ebates Inc.

Line Corp, Japan's biggest messaging app operator by active users, narrowed its focus to Asia after being eclipsed by Facebook's Messenger and WhatsApp.

"I know it won't be easy," said Mr Yamada, who founded Mercari after selling his first startup on social gaming to Zynga Inc . "But perhaps others have not tried enough times." Mr Yamada hiredMr Lagerling last year, tasked with localising the Mercari marketplace in the United States. The U.S. team now has about 100 employees, many locally hired, compared with 600 in Japan.

The Mercari app has been downloaded over 30 million times in the United States, versus 60 million in Japan.

REUTERS

Technology

Xiaomi CEO calls China's plan to lure tech listings 'excellent'

Indonesia threatens to ban Facebook over fake news, privacy

Accuron Medtech divests Veredus Labs to diagnostics firm Sekisui Medical

Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court

Gay dating app Grindr scorched for handling of HIV data

Facebook should consider a 'Why me?' button

Editor's Choice

BP_SGprivate_030418_3.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Real Estate

Full-year forecasts double after 3.1% jump in Q1 home prices

BP_Enterprise Singapore_030418_4.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Enterprise Singapore: One-stop help hub

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Most Read

1 Airbnb for cars is here and rental car giants are not happy
2 Tiong Seng, Ocean Sky snag Cairnhill Heights for S$73m, below initial asking price
3 AIA Singapore to pay out S$494m in policy bonuses for 2018
4 URA private home price index rises 3.1% in Q1 2018, steepest q-o-q gain since Q2 2010
5 Chancery Court at Dunearn Road up for en bloc sale at S$390m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

construction.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Government & Economy

Corporate payment performance improves in Q1; construction sector still lags

BT_20180403_MRVENTURE3_3376777.jpg
Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture boss beats bank CEOs with S$12m paycheck for 2017

Apr 3, 2018
Consumer

Airbnb hosts who made illegal short-term home rentals fined S$60,000 in first case before Singapore court

Apr 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Maybank Kim Eng resumes coverage on Sheng Siong with 'buy'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening