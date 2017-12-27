You are here

Home > Technology

Japan's Denso considering 50b yen investment in JOLED: Kyodo

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 11:17 AM
UPDATED Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 2:33 PM

BP_Denso_261217_22.jpg
Japanese auto parts maker Denso is considering a 50 billion yen (S$593.71 million) investment in organic light-emitting diode (Oled) panel maker JOLED, Kyodo news reported, citing sources close to the matter.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] Japanese auto parts maker Denso is considering a 50 billion yen (S$593.71 million) investment in organic light-emitting diode (Oled) panel maker JOLED, Kyodo news reported, citing sources close to the matter.

JOLED, majority owned by a state-backed technology investment fund, sold its inaugural batch of Oled screens this month, and has said it wants to raise 100 billion yen by the end of March to expand its currently limited capacity. The move comes amid the growing popularity for Oled screens, which are generally thinner and can show more vivid colours than liquid crystal display (LCD) panels.

Smartphone makers have been shifting to OLED, including Apple which has adopted them for its iPhone X. Cash-strapped domestic display makers such as Japan Display, which has a 15 per cent stake in JOLED, and rival Sharp are struggling to respond to the shift, letting Korean rivals Samsung Electronics and LG Display take the lead.

The Nikkei reported earlier this month that Japan Display had considered investing in JOLED but decided it did not have the funds. Japan Display has said it wants to start mass-producing Oled screens to better compete with Samsung and that it needs capital to do so but has so far declined to disclose details of any negotiations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Kyodo's report said that Sony and Panasonic, which both own 5 percent in JOLED, are also expected to invest five billion to 10 billion yen each.

Sumitomo Chemical and Screen Holdings are considering chipping in, and the four companies are together seen investing 20 billion to 40 billion yen in JOLED, Kyodo said.

A JOLED representative said the company was in talks with various materials and equipment makers about the investment, but that nothing specific had been decided.

A Denso spokesman said the reported plan wasn't something the company announced, while a Screen Holdings spokeswoman denied the company was considering the investment.

Sony said nothing had been decided, while Panasonic and Sumitomo Chemical declined to comment. JOLED was created in 2015 by merging the Oled divisions of Sony and Panasonic. Analysts have said it lacks the scale and expertise of display makers which have smartphone-size panels. JOLED is 75 per cent owned by state-backed fund, the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan.

REUTERS

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Technology

South Korea approves LG Display's plan to build Oled factory in China

China has shut down 13,000 websites since 2015: Xinhua

Analysts cut iPhone X forecasts, citing lukewarm demand

Kuka's CEO plans for robot domination in China and your garage

If three's a crowd, what will a fourth telco bring?

Complaints mount over phone searches at US border

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcbd_221217_36.jpg
Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November

Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma

Dec 26, 2017
Real Estate

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening