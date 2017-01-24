You are here

LG Display reports record fourth quarter profit of 904.3b won

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 07:36

South Korea's LG Display said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 180 per cent from a year earlier in its largest quarterly profit ever, due to a pickup in panel prices.
The world's biggest liquid crystal display maker said October-December operating profit was 904.3 billion won (S$1.1 billion), beating a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 845 billion won drawn from a survey of 27 analysts.

Revenue for the quarter rose 18 per cent from a year earlier to 7.9 trillion won, LG said.

REUTERS

