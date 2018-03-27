You are here

Megaupload founder wins one battle in ongoing fight against US extradition

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Wellington

INTERNET entrepreneur Kim Dotcom won one battle with New Zealand authorities on Monday when a Wellington court ruled that the attorney general broke the law by refusing his request to be given all information about him held by public agencies.

The Human Rights Review Tribunal's decision might be relevant for his high-profile US extradition case, which is with the Court of Appeal. Dotcom says that the information he requested in July 2015, and which was denied one month later, could be presented as evidence in that case.

German-born Dotcom faces extradition to the United States relating to his Megaupload site, which was shut down in 2012 following an FBI-ordered raid on his Auckland mansion.

US authorities say Dotcom and three co-accused Megaupload executives cost film studios and record companies more than US$500 million and generated more than US$175 million by encouraging paying users to store and share copyrighted material.

Dotcom, who has New Zealand residency, is fighting those charges and the extradition.

The Human Rights Review Tribunal awarded Dotcom damages of NZ$30,000 (S$28,587) for the "loss of a benefit" and NZ$60,000 for "loss of dignity and injury to feelings". REUTERS

