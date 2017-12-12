Net neutrality's holes in Europe may offer peek at future in US

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Paris
LAST spring, Swedes got a tantalising offer: If they subscribed to Sweden's biggest telecom provider, Telia Co AB, they could have unlimited access on their mobile phones to Facebook, Spotify, Instagram and other blockbuster apps.
Swedish regulators tried to put a stop to it
