You are here
New centre for robotics and automation to join startup hub
It is situated at JTC Launchpad at One-North, which houses about 800 startups, over 50 incubators from various sectors
Singapore
A NEW centre has been set up to allow start-ups in the robotics and automation sector greater access to support services, innovative technologies and communication networks.
Launchpad Robotics Centre is the first robotics centre only for startups, and is situated in JTC
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg