You are here

Home > Technology

New Google Pixel smartphone debut expected October 4

Friday, September 15, 2017 - 07:04

2017-06-27T093119Z_1413662544_RC1F7CD7C010_RTRMADP_3_EU-GOOGLE-ANTITRUST.JPG
Google on Thursday fired off invitations to an October 4 event at which the US tech giant is expected to field a second-generation Pixel as its new champion in the competitive smartphone market.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[SAN FRANCISCO] Google on Thursday fired off invitations to an October 4 event at which the US tech giant is expected to field a second-generation Pixel as its new champion in the competitive smartphone market.

The internet giant behind Android software for powering mobile devices also launched a madebygoogle.com web page that featured a playful animation that asked "Thinking about changing phones?" and then suggested waiting until October 4.

Invitations to the event in San Francisco also advised the curious to follow its @madebygoogle account at Twitter. The phrase was rolled out with the original Pixel to refer to the fact it was the first time Google created both the software and hardware of a smartphone.

The Google event will come shortly after Apple begins shipping new iPhone 8 models unveiled this week at an event at the company's new "spaceship" campus in Silicon Valley.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Apple also announced a 10th anniversary iPhone X, touting the new flagship device as the next generation of mobile computing.

The Apple handset starting US$999 will be available starting November 3 in more than 50 markets.

Samsung last month unveiled a new model of its Galaxy Note with a similarly high price tag as it seeks to mount a renewed challenge to iPhones.

Pricing on a Pixel 2 remained to be seen, but the original handset competes in the premium segment of the market.

AFP

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

No contents
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

BT_20170915_NEWPIC_3086968.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Pine Grove owners expect at least S$1.65b in 3rd en bloc sale bid

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening