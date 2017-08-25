You are here

Home > Technology

New high-tech 'yarn' could make electricity: study

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 07:21

[MIAMI] Researchers in the United States and South Korea have invented a new kind of yarn that can generate electricity when it is stretched or twisted, said a study Thursday.

The material, called "twistron", could be used to harvest energy from the motion of ocean waves, or from changes in temperature, said the report in the journal Science.

"The easiest way to think of twistron harvesters is, you have a piece of yarn, you stretch it, and out comes electricity," said co-author Carter Haines, associate research professor at the University of Texas, Dallas.

The yarn is built from carbon nanotubes, which are hollow cylinders of carbon 10,000 times smaller in diameter than a human hair, according to the report.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In order to generate electricity, the yarns must be either submerged in or coated with an ionically conducting material, or electrolyte, which can be as simple as a mixture of ordinary table salt and water.

"When you insert the carbon nanotube yarn into an electrolyte bath, the yarns are charged by the electrolyte itself," said co-author Na Li, a research scientist at UT Dallas's NanoTech Institute.

"No external battery, or voltage, is needed."

The research is still at an early stage, and scientists caution that the technology is not meant for large-scale electricity projects, at least not yet.

Instead, lab experiments have shown that "a twistron yarn weighing less than a housefly could power a small LED, which lit up each time the yarn was stretched," said the report in Science.

Another experiment showed that when sewn into a shirt, the yarns served as a self-powered breathing monitor.

"There is a lot of interest in using waste energy to power the Internet of Things, such as arrays of distributed sensors," Ms Li said.

"Twistron technology might be exploited for such applications where changing batteries is impractical."

Other researchers involved with the project are affiliated with Hanyang University in South Korea.

The research was funded by the US Air Force, Nasa, the Office of Naval Research, the Robert A Welch Foundation, the Korea-US Air Force Cooperation Program and the Korean Ministry of Science.

AFP
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Technology

Smartphone maker HTC is said to explore strategic options

SpaceX launches Taiwan's first home-built satellite

Samsung sounds right Note in wary launch of latest wares

S'pore startups get leg-up to enter Thai market

GSK opens high-tech consumer behaviour lab

India's crackdown on Chinese tech firms gathering pace

Editor's Choice

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 Alipay targeting Singapore consumers
4 CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online
5 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

yaohui-pixgeneric-8526.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

A fresh branding emerges from deep dive into Singapore spirit

BT_20170825_WEEKEND_3054892.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Weekend

Take a spin with BT Weekend

2017-03-23T194526Z_546007966_RC148FF73040_RTRMADP_3_SWISS-WATCHES.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Luxury watch market ticks up ahead of time, thanks to Chinese orders

BT_20170825_INLAND_3054736.jpg
Aug 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Income tax, GST take taxman's haul to new peak of S$47b

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening