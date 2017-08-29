Nigerian scientist invents 'AI nose' that can sniff out a bomb or even cancer

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Arusha, Tanzania
NIGERIAN neuroscientist Oshiorenoya Agabi may have found a way to solve one of life's puzzling dilemmas: how to make air travel pleasant again.
What if you could skip tedious airport security lines, while a special device able to sniff out explosives works silently
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal