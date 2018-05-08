You are here

Home > Technology

Nokia acquires US software supplier to expand its base

Tue, May 08, 2018 - 5:50 AM

San Francisco

NOKIA said on Monday it has acquired software maker SpaceTime Insight, which industrial customers use to manage millions of devices and assets across their networks, marking the equipment supplier's latest push to expand beyond telecoms.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. SpaceTime supplies monitoring and analytics applications to customers in the energy, logistics, transportation and utilities sectors to run operations more cost effectively by reducing service outages and the need to send out repair trucks.

Among the more than two dozen major customers of SpaceTime, a decade-old Silicon Valley-based company, are FedEx, No 2 US rail operator Union Pacific, US electric utilities Entergy and NextEra Energy and Singapore Power, Nokia said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

SpaceTime Insight and Rob Schilling, its chief executive, will join the Internet of Things (IoT) product unit within the Nokia Software business group. The company has raised around US$50 million in private funding, according to Crunchbase data.

Nokia has made several small to medium-sized acquisitions as part of a strategy to build up a standalone software business to deliver higher profit margins than its classic communications hardware products.

"Traditionally, most networking companies built software to sell more networking equipment," Nokia Software president Bhaskar Gorti said in a phone interview. "This is an expansion into the B2B side of the industry," he said of sales beyond its core telecom markets to Internet and industrial customers.

Only around 20 per cent of its sales are tied to Nokia telecom equipment, Mr Gorti said, with the remaining 80 per cent sold on a standalone basis, both to network operators using rival equipment or, increasingly, to non-telecom customers.

Nokia Software generated just over 1.6 billion euros (S$2.54 billion) in revenue in 2017. Three months ago, Nokia renamed the group, previously known as Applications & Analytics, to reflect its growing importance alongside its mainstay network gear business. REUTERS

Technology

Microsoft tries a new role: moral leader

Snap names Amazon's Tim Stone as CFO

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

MAS teams up with EDB, IMDA and IBF to speed up AI adoption in Singapore's financial sector

Are telco tie-ups the way to stay ahead?

Scholars have mined Facebook data for years

Editor's Choice

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers

Most Read

1 OCBC's Q1 profit up 29% to S$1.11b; allowances dwindle on better-performing offshore sector
2 5 top office Reits deliver minus 3.2% return in 2018
3 More soured loans in South-east Asia to whet appetite of private investors
4 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
5 foodpanda ready for 'burn war' as GrabFood enters fray
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGbanks_080518_2.jpg
May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks humming along, but trade woes offer pause

BT_20180508_JQGRAB8DGN5_3427411.jpg
May 8, 2018
Technology

Grab's route change meets with scepticism

May 8, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel DC Reit private placement over two times subscribed

May 8, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: MindChamps, FLT, SK Jewellery, LTC, RE&S

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening