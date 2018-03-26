You are here

Home > Technology

Park Place Residences at PLQ

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 5:50 AM

PLC_S100_EXT_RetailHeroFacade_A_Final-8000.jpg
PHOTO: MICROSOFT

The Nucleus of Investment

Choosing the home of one’s dreams is never easy. Not only is it a substantial investment, but there are also many options to choose from.

 

Why not then consider a rarer product — a home within an integrated development?

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

 

The attractiveness of such a home is multi-faceted. For one, picture all the convenience right at your doorstep. Running errands, dining out and even watching movies are an absolute breeze. And with offices in the same development, the live-work-play lifestyle is firmly within reach.

 

Another major selling point is that it makes an excellent addition to your investment portfolio. In terms of property investment, an integrated development offers the best value, according to Ms Alice Tan, head of research and consultancy at Knight Frank.

 

“Greater variety of amenities within a closely-knit community, easy access and walkability to shops, workspaces and entertainment venues along with direct connectivity to the MRT transport network are desirable attributes, highly sought after by owner occupiers and tenants,” she says.

 

In the limelight: Paya Lebar Quarter

 

Park Place Residences is the residential component of the integrated development Paya Lebar Quarter by Australian developer Lendlease. A leading international company with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas, Lendlease is no stranger to projects of such scale. Committed to creating quality places and homes for generations to enjoy, it is pioneering the world’s most exciting urban regeneration projects, and currently has 80,000 homes under development and / or construction.

 

Paya Lebar Quarter is set in a prime location as it fronts Paya Lebar MRT interchange, providing access to both East-West and Circle MRT lines. The 4ha development will have a retail mall with 200 shops and a 12-screen cinema, three Grade-A office towers with a total of 1 million sq ft of gross floor area, and three residential towers with 429 units.

 

When fully completed by 2019, it will revitalise Paya Lebar with a burst of vibrancy.

 

Private homes within integrated developments with close or direct proximity to MRT stations typically command a premium of 25 to 30 per cent over their comparables in non-integrated developments that are further away from MRT stations, a study by Knight Frank Research found.

 

“It is evident that home buyers recognise the additional benefits and potential upside of homes within integrated developments and with close proximity to key transport nodes, and are prepared to invest in such homes,” says Knight Frank’s Ms Tan.

 

Is it value for money?

 

One key takeaway is that Park Place Residences is situated within a high potential growth area. This integrated development falls within the Singapore government’s wider plans to grow the district into a commercial hub, appealing to buyers with an eye for capital appreciation.

 

The homes are also likely to attract tenants who will work in the offices nearby, or even from the Central Business District or Changi since both are 6 MRT stops away. Given its city fringe location, Park Place Residences clearly offers superior value.

 

At the end of the day, your ideal property would feature a balance of right attributes.

 

Nature lovers can look forward to 100,000 sq ft of green public spaces, as part of Paya Lebar Quarter’s commitment to sustainability. Families can also look forward to Sunday bonding activities at East Coast Park, located in close proximity, as well as trips to the city centre.

 

Be it, lifestyle, recreation or growth potential, Paya Lebar Quarter delivers on all fronts.

Technology

Facebook's grip on political ads may defy stain of data leak

Getting ready for AI, and the future of jobs and work

Artificial Intelligence: Our future computed

China's space lab set to crash to Earth in a week

Sony employees' ideas get in-house incubator

US lawmakers formally ask Facebook CEO to testify on user data

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 M1 rolls out mobile consumer discounts for Jurong residents who switch to Keppel Electric in Open Electricity Market pilot
2 Facing labour shortfall, Japan firms turn to refugees
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Noble Group's week from hell gets worse as huge lawsuit hits
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_ABTAC26_3365701.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
SME

Trade chambers plan to fly the Singapore flag abroad

BT_20180326_YOWEWORKQ49Q_3365542.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Real Estate

WeWork to open offices in four regional cities as part of Asian push

Mar 26, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening