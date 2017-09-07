Razer submits proposal for unified e-payment system

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
[SINGAPORE]Tech firm Razer has submitted its proposal for a unified e-payment system for Singapore on Thursday (Sept 7) afternoon - just making the two-week deadline set by chief executive Tan Min-Liang.
The proposed-payment system, dubbed RazerPay by the company, reiterates existing guidelines set by the Government on what such a system should look like.
FULL STORY HERE
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal