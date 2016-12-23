You are here
Russian ring steals US$5m daily selling ads on fake sites
Cyberforgery ring has created more than 500,000 fake Internet users and 250,000 fake websites
San Francisco
IN a twist on the peddling of fake news to real people, researchers said that a Russian cyberforgery ring has created more than half a million fake Internet users and 250,000 fake websites to trick advertisers into collectively paying as much as US$5 million a day for video
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg