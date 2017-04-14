Samsung Group building in Seoul evacuated on report of explosives

A Samsung Group office building in southern Seoul was being evacuated following a report of explosives being planted inside, South Korea's MoneyToday reported on Friday.

[SEOUL] A Samsung Group office building in southern Seoul was being evacuated following a report of explosives being planted inside, South Korea's MoneyToday reported on Friday.

MoneyToday cited a safety annoucement made inside the buidling. It was not immediately clear which Samsung building in Seocho, a southern district in Seoul, was reportedly being evacuated. Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment.

REUTERS