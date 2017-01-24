You are here
Samsung pins Note 7 fires on batteries and may delay new phone launch
World's top smartphone maker vows to enhance product safety as it wraps up lengthy probe into cause of debacle
Seoul
SAMSUNG Electronics Co Ltd indicated on Monday that its latest flagship Galaxy S smartphone could be delayed as it pledged to enhance product safety following an investigation into the cause of fires in its premium Note 7 devices.
Wrapping up its months-long probe into the
