Samsung profit tops estimates bolstered by memory-chip demand

Fri, Apr 06, 2018 - 8:05 AM

Samsung Electronics Co reported higher-than-projected profit as demand for its memory chips remained strong enough to outweigh concerns about display supplies to Apple Inc.
[SEOUL] Samsung Electronics Co reported higher-than-projected profit as demand for its memory chips remained strong enough to outweigh concerns about display supplies to Apple Inc.

Operating income rose to 15.6 trillion won (S$19.4 billion) in the three months ended March, according to preliminary results released Friday from the Suwon, South Korea-based company. That compares with the 14.5 trillion won average of analysts' estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The first-quarter result, which includes the sales of its marquee Galaxy S9 smartphone unveiled in February, eases concerns about its display business after Apple sold fewer-than-projected iPhone X handsets with Samsung-made displays.

Still, resilient demand for memory chips used in phones and servers could keep the electronics maker on track to post another year of record profit, after replacing Intel Corp last year as the world's biggest chip maker by sales.

"Demand for servers cancelled out the effect of slow sales for iPhone X and premium Chinese smartphones," Kim Yang Jae, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co, wrote in a report before earnings.

"Demand is exceeding market expectations."

Samsung is reporting its first results since de facto chief Jay Y Lee was released from prison on a suspended sentence for a bribery conviction in February. The 49-year-old vice-chairman has since travelled to Europe to meet with business partners and been spotted in Canada. His father, chairman Lee Kun Hee, remains hospitalised after a 2014 heart attack.

Sales for the first quarter climbed to 60 trillion won, compared with the 61.3 trillion won average projection compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung won't provide net income or break out divisional performance until it releases final results later this month.

The semiconductor business forms the largest portion of Samsung's profit. Prices for 128 gigabit MLC Nand flash memory chips fell 10.7 per cent in the March quarter from the December period while contract prices for 32 gigabyte Dram server modules climbed 5.6 per cent in the same period, according to inSpectrum Tech Inc.

"Prices are expected to remain high," said Mike Howard, vice-president of memory research at French researcher Yole Developpement.

"When you consider its entire memory business, there is an excellent chance that it will see higher profits in 2018."

Last month at a shareholders' meeting, Samsung reorganised its leadership to separate the roles of business executives and board members, responding to public calls to improve its transparency and accountability. Shareholders also approved a 50:1 stock split that will take effect following a trade suspension from April 30 to May 3.

BLOOMBERG

