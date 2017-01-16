Samsung to disclose Note 7 probe results on Jan 23: Yonhap

You are here

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 08:31

[SEOUL] Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd will announce the results of its investigation on what caused some Galaxy Note 7 smartphones to catch on fire on January 23, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday citing unnamed sources.

Samsung in October ended sales of the near-US$900 Note 7 smartphones in what is one of the biggest product safety failures in tech history. The firm has been looking into what caused the phones to catch fire along with third-party researchers.

Samsung could not be immediately reached for comment.

