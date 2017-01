Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc said it would cut more than 2,000 jobs as it shuts down its Suzhou factory in China.

[BENGALURU] Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc said it would cut more than 2,000 jobs as it shuts down its Suzhou factory in China.

The latest job cuts were part of its earlier restructuring plans announced in July to reduce its global manufacturing footprint, Seagate spokeswoman Kelly Zhang said on Wednesday.

REUTERS